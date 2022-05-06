Cottonwood Books closing down after 37 years of business

BATON ROUGE - The sign on the door at Cottonwood Books said "Open" on Friday afternoon, but not for long. After 37 years, the beloved Perkins Overpass book store has reached its final chapter.

“My husband would rather be here than anywhere else in the world. It’s his happy place," said Nancy Plaisance.

Owner Danny Plaisance first opened Cottonwood Books in 1986. Over the decades, he has taken great pride in growing his collection of new, used and rare books.

“Danny bought the bookstore it had 5,000 books in it and over the years through donations or trades, he grew the used section to 45,000," said Nancy Plaisance.

The story took an unexpected turn 12 years ago when Danny was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. His wife Nancy stepped in to help him run the store a few months ago, but his declining condition has forced the couple to make a tough decision.

“As much as he’d love to stay here it’s just come to the end of the road," said Nancy.

Without much time to try to sell the store, they decided to liquidate. Friday and Saturday, paperback books were on sale for just $1, and hardbacks only $2.

“Going through each of the rows and each of the stacks and finding that something I’ve been looking for for years and it’s just a pleasure in life. I’m really going to miss this store," said longtime customer Thomas Price.

Even long after Cottonwood Books is gone, its legacy will live on through the stories told by customers and friends of Danny Plaisance.

“It was a big part of my life… that’s an understatement. If it’s one thing I feel like I’m going to miss, it’s going to be my customers, without a doubt," said Danny Plaisance.

The store's final day open will be Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any remaining books will be donated to a library in Mississippi.