Costly loss: LSU baseball falls to Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball lost to Oklahoma 4-2 to force the game three rubber match.

LSU's Cooper Moore started on the mound, but was pulled in the fifth inning for what seemed to be an injury. He left the field with an athletic trainer. Moore ended the day pitching through four innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He recorded four strikeouts.

Offensively, John Pearson started things off for LSU. The sophomore hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Sooners tied the game in the top of the fourth with an RBI single. They'd take the lead in the top of the fifth from a wild pitch.