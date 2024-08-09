Correctional sergeant, former prison employee both arrested for having sex with St. Gabriel prison inmates

Ja'camry Davis (left) and Arraneisha Valentine (right)

ST. GABRIEL — Two women, a correctional sergeant and a former state prison employee, were arrested for having sex with inmates at a St. Gabriel prison, arrest records show.

Arraneisha Valentine and Ja'camry Davis, both 22, were each arrested for malfeasance in office, sexual conduct with a person in a correctional institution by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Davis was also arrested on three counts of smuggling contraband into a prison.

Valentine was arrested on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Valentine is a former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee and has not worked for the department for multiple months.

Davis was arrested Friday for having sex with an inmate and smuggling cell phones to another, DPSC said.

Davis worked at Elayn Hunt since August 2022 as a corrections master sergeant. She resigned during questioning for the arrest, DPSC said.