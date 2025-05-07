Coroner's office working to identify man found dead last month

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office is working to identify a man found dead last month in the back yard of a home on North Harco Drive.

LSU's FACES Lab created an enhanced image of the man to aid in identification.

The man was found dead April 9 in the back yard of a duplex in the 1800 block of North Harco. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and black shoes and had "no obvious signs of trauma," Coroner Beau Clark said in a news release.

He is believed to have been homeless and slept in a disabled vehicle near the place his body was found. Residents nearby said he may have gone by the name Carlos Rodriguez, but was carrying no identification when he died.

Fingerprint comparison did not help to identify him and he had no tattoos, obvious identifying marks or scars that would help identify him, Clark said.

He was last known to be alive around 6 p.m. on April 8 and he did not appear to be in distress at that time, Clark said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity can contact the coroner's office at 225-389-3047.