Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday night crash on Plank Road; 3 others hurt

45 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 4:36 PM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a wreck that left three others hurt on Plank Road late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m., just north of Airline Highway. The coroner's office identified the victim as Angelina Forrest, 27. 

Officials also said three people were taken to a hospital.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

