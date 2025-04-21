83°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner identifies man killed after being shot by police in motel parking lot
BATON ROUGE - The parish coroner's office has identified a man who was shot and killed after a police standoff early Sunday morning.
The victim was identified as 34-year-old Kevin Vallian.
Vallian allegedly approached a motel guest and tried to rob her at gunpoint. Her boyfriend reportedly fought Vallian off and called the police.
The hotel manager, Mitesh Patel, said the couple was able to get a hold of Vallian's car keys and throw them into the pool. Patel told Vallian to come back in the morning to get his keys, but instead, Vallian tried to break into his own car and hotwire it.
Trending News
That's when the police showed up and exchanged gunfire with Vallian. He was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana culinary instructor chosen as Teacher of the Year semi-finalist
-
Hegseth had a second Signal chat where he shared details of Yemen...
-
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88
-
Former LSU women's basketball player Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State
-
LSU gymnastics building towards the future after semifinals loss