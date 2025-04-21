Coroner identifies man killed after being shot by police in motel parking lot

BATON ROUGE - The parish coroner's office has identified a man who was shot and killed after a police standoff early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Kevin Vallian.

Vallian allegedly approached a motel guest and tried to rob her at gunpoint. Her boyfriend reportedly fought Vallian off and called the police.

The hotel manager, Mitesh Patel, said the couple was able to get a hold of Vallian's car keys and throw them into the pool. Patel told Vallian to come back in the morning to get his keys, but instead, Vallian tried to break into his own car and hotwire it.

That's when the police showed up and exchanged gunfire with Vallian. He was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.