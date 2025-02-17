Coroner identifies 22-year-old found shot inside car on I-110

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's officer has identified a 22-year-old who was found shot inside his vehicle on I-110 on Sunday night.

Kimble Evans, 22, was found shot in his vehicle on I-110 after two vehicles crashed on the southbound lanes of I-110 near Wyandotte Street. When police came to investigate the crash, they found Evans inside one of the crashed vehicles with at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they do not believe the driver of the other vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 389-2000.