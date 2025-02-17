One person found shot to death inside car on I-110

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating after a person was found shot to death inside a car along Interstate 110 on Sunday night.

BRPD said two vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes of I-110 near Wyandotte Street shortly before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers shot to death inside their vehicle. Police said preliminary details suggest that the other driver was not involved in the shooting.

Police said that the person has not been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 389-2000.