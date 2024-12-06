54°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner contacted for shooting at Zachary apartment complex, officials say
ZACHARY - At least one person is dead following a reported shooting in Zachary.
Officials said the coroner was contacted after the shooting, which happened at The Palms at Sunset Lakes Apartment Complex on McHugh Road, but Zachary Police did not say how many victims there were or if anyone else was injured.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office also responded.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accidentally shooting her child
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class