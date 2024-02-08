75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Coroner called to scene off Plank Road after reported shooting

1 hour 12 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 12:10 PM February 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to a residence off Plank Road after a reported shooting left at least one person dead. 

Officials said the coroner was called to Shelley Street around noon on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how many people were killed. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

