Coroner called to scene off Plank Road after reported shooting
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to a residence off Plank Road after a reported shooting left at least one person dead.
Officials said the coroner was called to Shelley Street around noon on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how many people were killed.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
