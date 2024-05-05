82°
Coroner called to Exxon facility in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The coroner was called to the Exxon facility in Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency officials responded to the facility around 3:45 p.m. The coroner was called an hour later.
WBRZ has reached out to Exxon but has not heard back.
No more information was immediately available.
