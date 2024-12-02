61°
Coroner: 69-year-old man died in fatal mobile home fire last week; no foul play suspected
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner said Monday that a 69-year-old man died in a mobile home fire last week.
Johnny Norton died in a Nov. 26 mobile home fire on Hooper Road. The fire started around 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Fire told WBRZ last week.
The trailer was engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived and found Norton unresponsive outside. He ultimately died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.
Baton Rouge Fire officials also said Monday that the fire was likely an accident and that they do not suspect foul play.
