81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner: 69-year-old man died in fatal mobile home fire last week; no foul play suspected

2 hours 54 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 10:24 AM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner said Monday that a 69-year-old man died in a mobile home fire last week. 

Johnny Norton died in a Nov. 26 mobile home fire on Hooper Road. The fire started around 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Fire told WBRZ last week.

The trailer was engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived and found Norton unresponsive outside. He ultimately died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Trending News

Baton Rouge Fire officials also said Monday that the fire was likely an accident and that they do not suspect foul play.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days