Corona beer stops production amid coronavirus pandemic

Production of Corona beer is being temporarily suspended in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company that makes the beer, Grupo Modelo, posted the announcement on Twitter Friday, stating that it is halting production and marketing of its beer because the Mexican government has shuttered non-essential businesses.

The Mexican government announced the suspension of non-essential activities in the public and private sectors until April 30 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The country has more than 1,500 cases and 50 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

The company is ready to supply the beer if and when the Mexican government decides to include breweries as essential, according to the statement.

Corona's coincidental name with the virus has not dented sales. Constellation Brands handles the distribution and import of Grupo Modelo's beers in the United States. They say sales grew 8.9% for the first three months of this year with Modelo and Corona being its top sellers. Compared to last year's sales in the first three weeks of March, sales accelerated by 24%.

Corona Hard Seltzer, which launched in early March, is also off to a "strong start," according to a company earnings release.

Beer and other alcohol are rising in sales this month as Americans are being forced to hunker down in light of the coronavirus. Sales numbers from Nielsen show beer sales rose 34% year-over-year for the week ending on March 21.