Cooler and drier conditions here through the weekend

We are waking up to a totally different weather story this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cold front came through after the storms and moved cooler, drier air into the area. Temperatures this morning were in the 50s and this afternoon we will max out in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be a bit breezy. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Up Next: Friday will bring a lot of the same with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Over the weekend temperatures will be near 70 degrees with more clear skies and overnight temperatures in the 40s. Saturday, March 20th marks the official start of astronomical spring with the spring equinox at 4:37 am!

The next best chance for rain will come in the middle of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

