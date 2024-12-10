Convicted scammer sentenced to 75 years for sexual battery of a victim under 13

BATON ROUGE - A convicted scammer was convicted to 75 years in prison for sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, according to the 19th Judicial Court district attorney.

Donald Batiste was found guilty of three charges of sexual battery to a victim under 13 on Nov. 14, and each count resulted in a 25-year sentence. All counts would run consecutively with each other, and all counts are to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Batiste had been previously sentenced to 10 years due to operating fake businesses. The Investigative Unit covered Batiste since 2015 due him to operating multiple unlicensed and illegal businesses. The Investigative Unit also reported that he had been operating in Augusta, Georgia as recently as November 2023.

Batiste was initially indicted with first degree rape and two counts of sexual battery with a victim under the age of 13.