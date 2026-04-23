Convicted felon accused of shooting 3 people, including Baton Rouge rapper at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Michigan man accused of opening fire at a Houston restaurant earlier this month is now in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas.

Jeremy Christopher Ford, 36, who goes by Allstar JR, appeared in court in Detroit and remains in custody. A detention hearing is set for April 27.

Ford is charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to reports of a shooting in progress on April 8 at a restaurant on Kirby Drive. Authorities say they found two gunshot victims at the scene and say a third person was also struck by gunfire.

The charges allege Ford was involved in a confrontation with several people inside the restaurant when a handgun fell to the floor. Ford picked it up and began firing as people fled, according to the allegations.

He allegedly continued shooting as people ran toward an elevator. Ford then returned to where one victim lay motionless on the ground and fired additional rounds into that person, according to the complaint.

Police say they found a handgun Ford allegedly hid at the scene before he ran.

The complaint also alleges Ford later posted multiple videos on social media referencing and taunting people involved in the altercation. He also released a music video that referred to the shooting, according to the charges.

Court documents say Ford has a prior felony conviction. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

If convicted, Ford faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

The FBI conducted the investigation with assistance from Houston Police Department.