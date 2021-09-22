Convicted Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason found dead at Angola prison

BATON ROUGE - Kenneth Gleason, a convicted murderer implicated in a string of shootings around the capital area back in 2017, has died.

Sources said Gleason was found dead in his cell at the Angola state penitentiary Wednesday. The West Feliciana Coroner's Office confirmed Gleason's death but did not release any other details.

Gleason was sentenced to life in prison last month after he was convicted in the murder of Donald Smart. Gleason was also linked to two other shooting incidents, one of which left Bruce Cofield, a homeless man, dead.

He was transferred to the prison Monday, just two days earlier.

At the time, investigators said the shootings appeared to be racially motivated.

