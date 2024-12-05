Convicted arsonist back in court after accusations of violating protective order

BATON ROUGE - A Texas lawyer convicted of setting fire to his ex's Baton Rouge home may have his probation revoked after accusations that he violated a protective order.

Christian King appeared in the 19th Judicial District Court on Thursday as part of a probation review that was scheduled at the time of his guilty plea in August. The purpose of the review was to make sure King was meeting the conditions of his probation, getting mental health treatment, and wearing an ankle monitor.

King was arrested on Nov. 25 after being accused of violating a protective order in New Orleans involving another woman. The State Office of Probation and Parole arrested him on a probation violation and later filed a request in court in East Baton Rouge Parish to revoke his probation in the arson case.

"There's a Ring camera video of a Black male figure that's of a similar shape and body size of my client that is allegedly the house or home of a person who he's prohibited from contacting," said Ron Haley, King's attorney. "We don't know who that was in New Orleans."

In the New Orleans case, there was a problem with King's ankle monitor. As a result, Haley said there is no record of where King was at the time of the New Orleans security incident.

"We are maintaining his innocence, of course, if it had been fixated on him, this would be an easier conversation to have. Either it was him because we know where his coordinates are or it was not him," Haley said.

King has a history of violating restraining orders. He violated one when he set his ex-girlfriend's Southmoor Drive home on fire in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Haley said the charges are serious.

"I don't think you need to be an attorney to realize the stakes that you have, your dos and don'ts. That's why I'm hopeful and prayerful that it was not him."

The court barred King's potential release from jail for the time being. District Attorney Hillar Moore said King will be held without bond until his March hearing.