Controversial Timber Ridge subdivision denied

BATON ROUGE - The Planning and Zoning Commission denied the Timber Ridge subdivision proposed for South Baton Rouge.

Nearly a 100 people were there to state their case Monday night at the event that had been previously differed from the commission's agenda.

"It really just didn't fit in," Wesley Valverde said.

While Valverde and other people there were prepared to speak, they didn't have to. A public hearing two months ago lasted more than 2 and a half hours, so commission members had enough information about the development and the proposal was denied.

Developers were looking at land east of South Tiger Bend Road and south of Babin Lane in Baton Rouge. 280 homes were planned for the 60 acres of land.

"The development that was being proposed did not seem to be consistent with the area," Zane Jay Whittington who was armed with a petition of about 700 signatures says.

Some of them were worried about increased traffic and flooding, although a study estimated there would be no impact on drainage in the area.

Commission member John Price said the development "not only violates the letter of the law, but also violates the spirit of the law."

Others welcome development, just not this one.

"We want it to look consistent with what's there already and to responsible with the environment that we have out there," Whittington says.