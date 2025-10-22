Construction near LSU exits causes major delays during Wednesday morning commute on I-10 eastbound

BATON ROUGE - I-10 eastbound between Lori Burgess Avenue and Perkins Road was reduced to one lane on Wednesday morning after a road closure expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. continued, causing significant delays.

Traffic is congested over the Mississippi River Bridge into Port Allen near La. 415, causing nearly an hour in delays by 6:30 a.m.

The road closure is part of ongoing emergency repair work at the City Park Lake Approach that started on Tuesday.

DOTD said the following closures would happen nightly:

Tuesday, 10/21/2025, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, 10/23/2025, at 5 a.m.

- The right lane from the I-10 East/I-110 North split to Lorri Burgess Ave.

- The two right lanes from Lorri Burgess Ave to Perkins Road.



Tuesday, 10/21/2025, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, 10/23/2025, at 5 a.m.

- The exit ramp from I-10 East to Lorri Burgess Ave (Exit 156A).

- The exit ramp from I-10 East to Dalrymple Drive (Exit 156B).

- The entrance ramp from S. 10th Street to I-110 South.

- The entrance ramp from Louise Street to I-10 East.



Thursday, 10/23/2025, at 8 p.m. to Saturday, 10/25/2025, at 5 a.m.

- The left lane from I-110 South at Terrace Ave to the I-110 South/I-10 East merge.

- The left lane from the I-10 East/I-110 North split to Lorri Burgess Ave exit ramp.

- The two left lanes from Lorri Burgess Ave to Perkins Road.