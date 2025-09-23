79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Construction begins on new Gonzales multipurpose facility

Tuesday, September 23 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The City of Gonzales shared an exciting update and new photos of a new multipurpose recreation facility under construction.

The city posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that construction on the Freeland Jackson Center has officially begun off of S. Darla Street. 

The facility will offer "year-round physical and educational opportunities for residents of all ages," including youth programs, fitness activities, community classes and other events. 

The new building should be finished by February, according to the city. 

