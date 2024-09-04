Congressman Troy Carter announces multiple grants to help the River Parishes

RESERVE — Congressman Troy Carter spent Wednesday morning at the Port of South Louisiana announcing two big grants that will help the River Parishes.

The Port of South Louisiana and the Town of Lutcher will each receive $500,000 as a part of Carter's 2024 fiscal year community projects funding request, he said.

The Town of Lutcher will spend the money on constructing a new roadway designed to bring relief to the busiest street in town, King Avenue.

"This roadway will extend from West Fifth Street to La. 3125. Providing much-needed relief to King Avenue and adding additional access to La. 3125 for both residents and business owners," Carter said.

The Port of South Louisiana will use the money to build a better drainage system.

"Develop a comprehensive master drainage plan. This plan is not just about fixing a few drain ditches or pipes. It's about taking a holistic approach to safeguarding business and the thousands of jobs that they provide here," Carter said.

This plan will also help to protect neighborhoods from flooding.

"Identify issues and propose effective improvements including cleaning and widening drainage ditches. upgrading sub-surface systems and creating detention ponds to manage storm water," Carter said.