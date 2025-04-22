83°
Congressman Cleo Fields calls for review of visa revocations from Southern students

2 hours 57 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 9:31 AM April 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Rep. Cleo Fields has called upon federal officials to immediately review the visa revocations affecting international students at Southern University. 

Fields has issued a formal request to the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for an immediate review of the visa revocations. 

“The sudden termination of these students’ legal status without clear justification not only threatens their academic careers but also undermines our nation’s reputation as a welcoming place for global scholarship,” Congressman Fields said. “Such decisions demand immediate review and full transparency.”

Fields called for officials to explain the revocations, consider reinstating the visas before a full investigation and ensure all immigration actions taken in the investigation follow due process. 

"Educational institutions deserve transparency, and our international students deserve fair treatment consistent with our American values," Fields said, closing his request. 

