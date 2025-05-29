Conditions set on bond for man allegedly involved in Southern student's hazing death

BATON ROUGE - Caleb McCray, one of the men facing charges for his alleged involvement in the hazing death of Southern student Caleb Wilson, had a bond hearing Thursday morning in which a judge set stipulations on his bond.

McCray was arrested following Wilson's death in February. Investigators found Wilson was punched multiple times in the chest during a suspected hazing ritual that took place at a BREC park. Amid the investigation, McCray was arrested for manslaughter and felony hazing, and two other members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity faced felony hazing charges.

His bond was set at $100,000.

During the bond hearing Thursday, the judge set conditions for McCray's bond. Effective as of the hearing, McCray cannot contact his co-defendants in the case and he must keep a tracking app active on his phone.

McCray will be placed on an automatic bond hold if he violates those conditions, the judge said.