Condemned Longfellow Drive property that caught fire in January demolished after On Your Side reports

BATON ROUGE — An abandoned property off Longfellow Drive that caught fire in January has been torn down following a series of 2 On Your Side reports.

The property was condemned by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council last week. The property is owned by CEG Inc., which is a Collis Temple property located in District Five.

Over the last few months, the property has had a homicide reported near it in January and caught fire later that month. The fire was later ruled arson.