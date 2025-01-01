BRPD: One dead after shooting off Longfellow Drive, first Baton Rouge homicide of 2025

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Longfellow Drive and Hollywood Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:24 p.m. Terry Wayne Jones, 35, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

It is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact (225) 389-4869.