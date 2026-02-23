Company comments on 'industrial accident' that killed one and injured two others at Assumption Parish plant

BELLE ROSE — A spokesman with GIE released a statement following the death of a worker at a Belle Rose plant on Sunday.

According to the Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director, Paul LeBlanc, an "industrial accident" caused one person to be killed, with two others being injured.

A crew was doing a routine pressure test on a brine well at the GIE plant off Grand Bayou Road when the equipment malfunctioned, causing a loose hose to strike three people, killing 60-year-old Keith Foreman. Two workers were taken to a hospital by AirMed with unknown injuries.

"There was an accident on site. It's under investigation at the moment," a spokesman from GIE said on Monday.

The owner of the plant, Occidental Chemical, released a statement regarding the death.

"Occidental Chemical was notified yesterday afternoon of the incident that occurred in Assumption Parish. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, loved ones, and all those affected by yesterday’s events. The facility is operated by a third party, GIE, who is actively engaged with local and state officials to understand the details of the incident."