Community shows support for officer by raising funds for him after heart transplant surgery

NEW ROADS - This afternoon the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office sold jambalaya lunches in New Roads to raise money for one of their deputies recovering from surgery.

Sergeant Mike Batiste under went a heart transplant three months ago in Houston and is still recovering in the hospital. His family says they're unsure how much longer he needs to stay there.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told us he wanted to organize this fundraiser to show the community's support for him.

"He's one of our people, a very great person, a community person and hey, everybody's reaching out," Thibodeaux said. "It's my job as a friend and the sheriff to try to have a fundraiser for him to help him out with his bills."

Thibodeaux says PCPSO is still accepting donations for Batiste.