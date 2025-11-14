Community fridge still asking for donations despite reinstated SNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE - SNAP benefits are coming back for some families, but the community fridge on Government Street said the lines haven't gotten any shorter.

Racheal Hebert, the Executive Director for The Red Shoes, stated that many people are still in need.

“Even though SNAP benefits are being reinstated. This is still a vital community resource,” Hebert said.

The Red Shoes on Government Street has a community fridge that has become a critical lifeline over the last 4 years. Workers said the past month has created a higher demand after benefits were reduced or cut altogether.

“We saw upwards of 100 people a day coming by to donate stuff, more, and even more than that coming to take from the fridge. So we've really seen our community step up to meet that need.”

Food insecurity remains a problem for the city, and the fridge helps fill the gap for families who can't make ends meet.

“Here in Baton Rouge, I know that we struggle a lot with poverty.”

For many in Baton Rouge, the fridge means the difference between stretching their groceries and going hungry.

“People rely on this as sometimes their only meal they get in a day. And so even though people might have SNAP benefits, it doesn't always cover everything they might need.”

The Red Shoes calls the fridge a community effort. It's more than just food; it's a way to come together and support one another.

“It's about sharing resources, giving to those who might be food insecure or might be down on their luck. And so this fridge is really a way to bring together the community.”

With colder weather and the holidays approaching, organizers hope donations continue.

“We would love for the community to continue filling the fridge, especially as we go into the holidays and the cooler months, when people you know might not have electricity, they might not have the funding they need to get their basic needs met,” Hebert said.

The fridge remains open 24/7 for people to donate or to get what they need.