Community clean up group returns Walmart shopping carts from encampment after company failed to collect

BATON ROUGE - Behind the Super 6 motel and All Star Lanes on Airline Highway, around a hundred shopping carts from the Neighborhood Walmart next door had been abandoned for months.

Founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful Jennifer Richardson says nearby businesses have been unable to get Walmart to pick up the carts.

"Businesses here have contacted Walmart to please come get their carts and it's fallen on deaf ears," Richardson said.

About 20 volunteers spent their Saturday morning returning Walmart's property. Dozens of the carts were stacked neatly, but sitting behind the Super 6 motel covered in trash and overgrown plants near a homeless encampment.

Braxton Latona, who lives across from the encampment, says the people there have been making their way into the neighborhood and throwing the carts into the canal. When he saw a clean up happening Saturday morning, he headed that way.

"As soon as I got off of work I came down to pitch in and be a part of the solution," Latona said.

Richardson said the encampment is creating an unsafe environment for the nearby businesses.

"This is where children are playing putt-putt and these people can watch what's going on, they can watch the kids and the families out here," Richardson said.

Latona invited more people to help clean up their city.

"I think it's very important, people get to see first hand what's really going on because if people are just going to work and coming home they’re oblivious to this side of Baton Rouge," Latona said.





