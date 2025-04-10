Communities come together to help victims of Tuesday's storms

BELLE ROSE – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Assumption Parish, and now the community is coming together to help the victims.



Crews are working to clean up, but there is still a lot left to do. Many are still without power, and structures are damaged and destroyed.



Now the community is pulling together, to help the victims. People like Ronald Legleu and Floret Blanchard were handing out hot meals, to anyone who needed them. They didn't have damage to their homes, and decided to spend time cooking, to help others.



"When things like this happen, we all pull together," said Legleu. "I guess that's what will get us through stuff like this."



These people said it is the least they can do, after the tornado they have seen.



"It's just unreal. We never expected it, and I think a lot of people didn't," said Blanchard.



Crews say they will be back to work early Thursday morning, to work on the power lines, and get the electricity turned back on.