Committee working to finalize Ascension Parish Schools redistricting map; more meetings expected next week

GONZALES- On Tuesday dozens of parents attended a meeting at Central Middle School angry and wanting answers as redistricting the school system will possibly send their children to different schools.

The Ascension Parish School system's strategic planning committee spent roughly an hour going over proposed maps. In the end, they seemed to lean towards one of the options, but have yet to make anything official.

But some parents made it very clear. They don't want their children to move to a different school.

"This is personal for me." Leah Moore said.

Moore says she loves her son's current school and the teachers there. She also doesn't understand why part of her subdivision would attend different schools.

"My son was struggling in school. These teachers worked with him, and to uproot him and go somewhere else over a block? But you didn't include the whole neighborhood, so make it make sense to me," Moore said.

Other parents like Shira Lang agree.

"Why split up the subdivision by six streets instead of either splitting it in the middle, or have the whole subdivision go to the same school," Lang said.

Lang says her sons play sports at Galvez Middle School. Under the current plan they would be forced to attend Lake Middle School.

"It would uproot them to have them start all over again with their sports. And what they do now is if you transfer you have to sit out a year," Lang said.

These concerns are something that Jackie Tisdell, a spokeswoman for Ascension Parish Schools, understands.

"We love that our students are having these wonderful connections at these school. We are listening to that and the board is trying to consider that into their decision," Tisdell said.

That is why the strategic planning committee is taking their time before making a decision. Tisdell says the committee is looking closely at the redistricting map to make the best choice.

She says nothing is set in stone, and there will be some changes at a meeting next week. But Tisdell knows some students will be impacted

"No matter what school they go to, they are going to be loved by their teachers and administrators, and we will do everything to make sure that transition is as smooth as possible," Tisdell said.

The next meeting is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 1, but that could change.

Once the committee selects a map, the school board will vote on it. They hope to have everything finalized in December.