89°
Latest Weather Blog
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season, AP reports
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans will host the college football national championship game for the 2027 season, a person familiar with the decision said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement involving Gov. Jeff Landry was scheduled for Wednesday.
The game will be held in the Superdome on Jan. 24, 2028, about eight years after the last title game held in the dome in January 2020 when LSU defeated Clemson.
Trending News
Miami is the host city for this season's national title game. The College Football Playoff for the 2026 season will end in Las Vegas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Deputy back on the job months after near-fatal accident
-
cookoff
-
Louisiana Department of Education receives $13.5 million in federal funds for charter...
-
Sugarcane harvest season expected to bring traffic to Assumption Parish
-
Historic Greenwell Springs being revitalized with backing from Central City leaders