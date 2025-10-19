Collection begins for the 38th annual Pat's Coats for Kids campaign

BATON ROUGE - Collection for the 38th annual Pat's Coats for Kids campaign kicks off on Monday.

The campaign, started by retired WBRZ meteorologist Pat Shingleton, has raised money for more than 300,000 coats over the years and distributed them to 135 schools in the surrounding Baton Rouge area.

Many children in the Baton Rouge community go without coats each winter because their parents can't afford them. There have been more than 11,000 requests for coats this year alone.

