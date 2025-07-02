Coast Guard rescues one, still searching for missing man in Lake Pontchartrain

Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Officials are searching for a missing boater who went overboard in Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday.

Law enforcement and the Coast Guard were notified of an overdue vessel shortly before midnight Tuesday. Two men were reported to be in the water off Lakeshore Drive on Lake Pontchartrain's south bank.

Officials were able to rescue one of the men, but the other remains missing.

He is described as a 51-year-old man, bald and with a back tattoo. He was last seen wearing swim shorts.