Coast Guard aircrew rescues pilot from plane crash in St. John the Baptist Parish
NEW ORLEANS - A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a pilot from a plane that crashed in St. John the Baptist Parish Thursday evening.
Pilot, Calvin King, was rescued and transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with a reportedly broken arm.
Thursday evening around 9 p.m. a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew responded to a report in regards to a single engine plane that crashed in swampy area north of Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport.
The plane had only one person aboard. No other injuries were reported.
