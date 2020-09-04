Coast Guard aircrew rescues pilot from plane crash in St. John the Baptist Parish

NEW ORLEANS - A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a pilot from a plane that crashed in St. John the Baptist Parish Thursday evening.

Pilot, Calvin King, was rescued and transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with a reportedly broken arm.

Thursday evening around 9 p.m. a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew responded to a report in regards to a single engine plane that crashed in swampy area north of Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport.

The plane had only one person aboard. No other injuries were reported.