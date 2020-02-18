Coach O and wife Kelly spend day handing out gifts at local children's hospital

BATON ROUGE - For families that have to face harsh realities inside the hospital walls, any spirit lifting is greatly appreciated. It's something that Coach Ed Orgeron and his wife Kelly know well.

"We get a lot of joy to see the hope and the smiles on the kids' faces," Coach Orgeron said. "Especially seeing the football players, seeing Kelly, seeing the head coach at LSU, I think it gives them some encouragement to keep on battling the fight."

O, Kelly, a few cheerleaders and members of the football team spent the afternoon handing out big baskets from Baskets of Hope at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. The baskets were filled with toys, games and treats to help put smiles on those kids' faces.

Of course, it's usually a treat for the parents too.

"Big LSU fan, big fan," said Maurice Davis, whose daughter Malaysia is a patient. "Just to have them come and support my baby, it's a blessing. I sure appreciate them a lot."

Although some families are just in the hospital for a few days, others are very familiar with it.

Viola Oliver and her daughter Taqueria were in a serious car accident last June. Her daughter has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

"She wasn't doing a lot of this stuff that she's doing. She had a trach in her neck, She had a helmet on. She just was laying there in a coma," Oliver said.

Taqueria was just waking up from surgery and quite out of it until Coach O and the team came to pay her a visit.

"It's a miracle. I'm glad to see her in this good mood that she's in even after the surgery. She's in such a good mood and a playful mood. She's just my miracle."