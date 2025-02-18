41°
Cleo Fields holds town hall meeting at McKinley Alumni Center
BATON ROUGE - Congressman Cleo Fields hosted a town hall meeting Monday night after he did a ceremonial swearing-in earlier in the day.
Fields outlined a handful of items he is currently tackling in Congress. He co-sponsored a bill to prevent Elon Musk and DOGE from accessing confidential information in the Treasury Department's records. He started the Congressional Education Caucus to push back against efforts to close the Department of Education. Lastly, he is working to bring costs down on everyday goods as part of the Financial Services Committee.
This is the first of four town halls Fields will hold across his district, which stretches from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, this week.
