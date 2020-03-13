Cleco to temporarily suspend disconnects and late fees due to COVID-19

PINEVILLE- Cleco, an electric power company with headquarters in Pineville, has announced that given the state's response to the outbreak of COVID-19 the company will temporarily suspend service disconnects and late fees on customer accounts.

This will remain in effect from Friday, March 13 until further notice.

The company's Director of Customer Experience, Ron Smith, released a statement, saying, "The well-being of our customers, contractors, employees and the general public is our primary concern as the coronavirus has now reached Louisiana and was recently declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization."

The company's statement goes on to say it has established a Cleco Pandemic Action Team to lead the company's response to the outbreak by implementing appropriate response plans.

The company said it will continue to offer its customers multiple payment options including the option of paying online, by phone, by mail, or by dropping payments off in the building's night deposit box.

