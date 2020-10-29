Clear and cool conditions behind the cold front

The weather is telling a much different story today. Zeta is out and a cold front has moved in.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This morning, temperatures were more than 25 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning. A cold front came through and pushed Zeta and all its warm, moist air off to the east. Any clouds still in the area will thin throughout the day and rain is not in the forecast. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the mid-60s. When the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 40s.

Up next: Rain is nowhere to be seen… at least for the next 7 days. We will continue to feel the effects of the cold front through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Temperatures will start to rebound over the weekend, but still cool. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s. Then, another cold front will move through and it will reinforce the cold air on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There is one area to watch in the Caribbean Sea. Right now, the forecast models suggest that the system will stay in the Caribbean as it develops. The WBRZ Weather Team is always watching around the clock.

AREA TO WATCH

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next few days. Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system meanders over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

