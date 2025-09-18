68°
Cleanup costs for Roseland plant explosion up to $39 million; EPA seeking more funds
ROSELAND — Cleanup costs are still mounting after the explosion at a Roseland plant nearly a month ago.
According to The Advocate, the Environmental Protection Agency already has $39 million for the work to clean up the August explosion at Smitty's Supply that left the nearby area covered in chemicals and soot. The EPA is already asking for more cash as it continues to clean up.
The explosion at Smitty's forced residents and businesses to evacuate for days.
In the aftermath, hundreds were laid off from their jobs and more than a dozen lawsuits were filed against the company.
According to a WARN Notice filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission on Aug. 25, 450 employees were affected by the layoffs.
