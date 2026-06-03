Clean up effort ongoing along E. Lakeshore Drive after tar-like substance spills into Lake Erie

BATON ROUGE -- Clean-up efforts to contain a spill in Lake Erie along E. Lakeshore Dr. in Baton Rouge continued Tuesday and will continue Wednesday. This comes after a tar-like substance spilled into a nearby drainage system, which made its way into the lake Monday afternoon.

One of the first crews to respond to the scene on Monday was the Baton Rouge Fire Department's Hazmat team.

"(We received) a call on a substance that was found in the roadway that had made its way into a storm drain and had started to spill over. Our hazmat team arrived, they applied some equipment and some material to contain the spill and to stop it from going into the lake," BRFD Public Information Officer Billy Zachary said.

One resident who noticed the scene Monday afternoon was Ann Marie Raque, who was on a walk at the time.

"I noticed a truck over there, so I figured I'd take a loop around the pond, and it was actually a hazmat team and they said that they were doing some asphalt work on the interstate over here, and when it poured, whatever hadn't set yet rushed through the drains cause of all the downpour and drained into this pond," Raque told WBRZ.

On Tuesday afternoon, multiple environmental cleanup agencies were working to clean up the lakes, which featured hoses to clean out black sludge that was now in the water, buoys, dozens of trash bags, and even boat crews to clean up in the middle of the lake.

Hazmat crews with BRFD believe that the substance in the water came from work being done near the intersection of Ebony Street and Baywood Avenue, which sits right by the I-10 Capital Corridor Project.

Baton Rouge resident Dawson Ellis, whose property sits right next to I-10, showed WBRZ how a black sludge had made its way between I-10 and his backyard. He's worried that the heavier rain could wash the sludge into his property, which he says has already flooded several times.

"I came home to just take a look and just noticed all the puddles still standing. It smelled just like gas, oil through our whole property, and we didn't know what it was. I didn't even think to go look behind the house, knowing that it was that spill," Ellis said.

The contractor for the I-10 Project, Kiewit-Boh, sent a statement to WBRZ, which said that:

"On June 1, an asphalt subcontractor for Kiewit-Boh, A Joint Venture experienced an environmental incident during paving operations that resulted in material entering the drainage system and reaching Lake Erie. Upon notification, we immediately implemented mitigation measures, including the installation of containment booms, and engaged an environmental emergency response contractor to conduct cleanup operations. Kiewit-Boh is working closely with the Department of Environmental Quality to ensure cleanup efforts meet all applicable regulatory requirements."

Kiewit-Boh says that the substance in the lake is tackifier, a tar-like substance.

WBRZ also spoke with residents of E. Lakeshore Drive, one of those being Richard Chautin, who spoke to WBRZ less than two weeks ago when a bird was allegedly shot along E. Lakeshore Drive. He says it has been a rough 10 days for the area.

"First, we had the goose shooting incident that raised a lot of eyebrows, and now here we are with the environmental cleanup crews following this spill," Chautin said.

Chautin said that most of the cleanup crews arrived Monday night and continued their work Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there were at least a dozen trucks parked along the one-way road, which Chautin said made it difficult for him and other residents to get home.

"It's been very difficult. In fact, where those red trucks are, I tried to use the road as it's intended. It's a one-way, and I didn't realize until the last second that it's blocked, so I had to reverse probably a couple of hundred yards to get to my house," Chautin said.

He did add that he understood the crews had to be there and thanked them for their work.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department told WBRZ that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has taken over the response to the situation. WBRZ reached out to the DEQ on Tuesday, but did not hear back.