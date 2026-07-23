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TPSO: Man wanted for multiple cases arrested in Amite attic, 8 others arrested for helping him hide
AMITE — A man wanted by multiple agencies was found hiding in an attic and arrested along with eight other people at a home in Amite, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found Demontay Watkins, 24, in the attic of a home on Conti Street on July 23, TPSO said. He was booked on charges including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing from an officer, resisting an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, along with numerous outstanding traffic violations.
Watkins is also being held as a fugitive from at least two other parishes in connection with a recent shooting and fleeing from law enforcement in 2024, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrested Watkins, eight other people were inside the home, including a 14-year-old. Deputies said they also found drugs and guns inside.
All eight were arrested on various charges, including obstruction of justice for their role in hiding Watkins, according to the sheriff's office.
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The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit, which was established two weeks ago, carried out the operation. TPSO said the unit was created to seek out wanted individuals and conduct targeted patrols in high-risk areas based on violent crime call data and tips from the public.
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