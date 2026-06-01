Hazmat Unit responds to LSU Lakes as rain washes road tar into lake water

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department's Hazmat Unit responded to the LSU Lakes on Monday afternoon after a road tar substance spilled into the water.

According to the department, a road maintenance crew placed the tar along the roadway at the intersection of Ebony Street and Baywood Avenue off East Lakeshore Drive.

Fire officials said that after the tar was placed, rainwater rinsed the substance into the drainage system around 12 p.m., leading to it spilling into the LSU Lakes.

Hazmat crews with the department, along with representatives from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, responded to the spill on East Lakeshore Drive.

Cleanup contractors have begun containment and cleanup efforts, and crews will continue monitoring the area until operations are complete.