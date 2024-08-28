84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Classes canceled at Ascension Christian High School after principal's unexpected death

3 hours 2 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2024 Aug 28, 2024 August 28, 2024 3:09 PM August 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Dustin Bagwell (Ascension Christian High School)

GONZALES — Wednesday's classes were canceled following Ascension Christian High School's principal's death, officials said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our friend and high school campus administrator, Dustin Bagwell," the school announced.

Ascension Christian referenced an email sent to parents on their website, which announced classes were canceled on Wednesday.

Ascension Christian staff members and alumni mourned Bagwell's death on social media.

"I’ve only had the pleasure of knowing him for a little under a year now but his impact on my life is embedded. He took a chance on me by hiring the young 22-year-old girl who hadn’t even graduated college yet but all she wanted was to follow her calling from God," Chayanne Ellett, Ascension Christian assistant softball coach, said.

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker mourned the loss of the administrator as well.

"Although Mr. Bagwell was not part of our school system, his impact on education and the lives of students, teachers, and families within our community has been profound," Walker said.

