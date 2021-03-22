City won't release body camera video from officers' incident with LSU's Koy Moore for at least another 15 days

BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ reported three officers were cleared of wrongdoing following an altercation in late 2020 with LSU football player Koy Moore, the player's attorney released a statement clarifying what Moore first wrote on social media in November.

Moore's New Orleans-based attorneys, Glago Williams, wrote the officers drew weapons in an "unwarranted" and "overly aggressive" incident. The attorneys said the the officers encountered Moore before 2 a.m. in an off-campus parking garage as Moore and a friend were going to a vehicle with plans to drive to a restaurant for food.

Police have said the officers were at the apartment complex garage to investigate complaints of a party.

While Baton Rouge Police have repeatedly refused to release body camera video and given little information about why, sources close to the investigation told WBRZ Friday (March 12), recordings could be released in 15 days.

Those familiar with the case have told WBRZ, body camera footage did not substantiate the account Moore posted on social media. In November, Moore, a freshman wide receiver, wrote he was handled aggressively and alleged that he was "violated" after the officers unzipped his pants looking for a weapon. The letter from attorneys issued Thursday did not elaborate on specific allegations, but said Moore "fully stands by his... posts."

Moore posted on social media the officers "violated" him.

Wednesday, the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported, two of the three officers were issued letters of reprimand. Among the reasons for the warnings from top brass to the officers, was the use of profanity heard in the body camera video. The third officer was neither warned nor disciplined for any actions, sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto.

Since two officers received a letter of reprimand, they have 15 days to appeal. The city said Friday, it could not release body camera video until the internal affairs case was completely closed, which would only come after the window of time passes for the officers to appeal.

Earlier in the week, an attorney representing the Baton Rouge Police Union, which is a separate entity from BRPD, said the organization hopes that Moore faces repercussions for his "false" account of the incident. Read the statement here.

"We are satisfied with how this turned out for the three officers. Through this process, the chief was able to see through the allegations that were clearly unsubstantiated by the video. We are hopeful that LSU will hold Koy Moore accountable concerning his false allegations against these officers," said Kyle Kershaw, attorney for the Baton Rouge Police Union.

Immediately following Moore's post, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy Paul pledged to investigate. The posts also drew responses from Coach Ed Orgeron and Scott Woodward who, at the time, said they supported Koy Moore.

The mayor's office released a new statement Thursday saying the police video will show the "complexities" of the incident.

"From the beginning, Chief Murphy Paul has handled this issue with transparency and open communication, initially meeting with the LSU student, his mother and attorney to discuss their complaint.

The investigative process has concluded with BRPD and more details will be released by the department soon. The body cam video will show the complexities of the incident and the importance of open dialogue between the police department and the community after such an occurrence. The video will be available to the public as soon as possible in compliance with normal release procedures.

We should not be so quick to disregard the experiences of our citizens and their interactions with law enforcement, nor should we be inflexible in our views of these incidents. Closing the gap between law enforcement and the community, along with building a 21st Century Police Department means being intentional in our efforts to address public concerns, making appropriate policy changes when needed, and investing in our officers for their safety and well-being."

LSU has not responded with a statement amid the new information.