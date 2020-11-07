City's Blight Strike Team meets for the first time

BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge is hoping for a face-lift and the new Blight Strike Team plans to help make that happen.

More than a dozen agencies met to discuss the current way blight is handled and ways to make the process efficient, Thursday afternoon.

"I live here and I want to make it better," Blight Strike Team Chairman Bettsie Miller said.

Miller, a native of Baton Rouge, has a passion to make the city pleasurable to the eye. She plans to meet with several volunteers, city-parish employees, residents, and businesses over the course of the next year to combat blight.

"We're looking at improving procedures, we are also looking at perhaps new operations, of ways of how we administer what happens in managing blight," says Miller.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broom attended the initial meeting and wants to see blight cleaned up in the next year.

"This time next year, Baton Rouge will look different, and people will be committed to eliminating a culture of litter and committed to a clean community," Mayor Broome said.

One of the components to fighting blight is through community participation, especially through contacting property owners.

The Blight Strike Team plans to meet again in four weeks.