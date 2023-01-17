City renaming road after longtime Councilwoman Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE - City officials are renaming a street after longtime East Baton Rouge politician Lorri Burgess, who died three years ago.

The city-parish announced it is hosting an official unveiling and block party Saturday for the new signage along Lorri Burgess Avenue, previously East Washington Street. The road runs adjacent to Highland Road and connects it to Dalrymple Drive.

The event will include free food, drinks and other entertainment. It starts 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center.

Burgess served on the Metro Council for 12 years and was the first Black woman to be named the city's mayor pro-tempore. She also served as chief operating officer for the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana.

She died in January 2020 at the age of 56.