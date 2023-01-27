City plans to roll out Florida Boulevard revitalization over the next 15 years

BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard is one of the most important corridors in Baton Rouge, but most can agree that it could use some improvements.

“We could definitely use some roadwork around here, some better lights put up," said Brian Davis, owner of Rita and Albert's Boutique.

Davis has owned his small business on Florida Boulevard for 12 years, and he's seen a lot of growth on the street in front of his store in that time.

“Lot of development, buildings coming up. It’s improving," Davis said.

But every growing city needs a pathway to success, which is why Build Baton Rouge is leading the effort for a master plan to develop and improve Florida Boulevard within the next 10 to 15 years.

“This plan is focusing mostly on transportation, economic development and people services," said Gretchen Siemers, vice president of Build Baton Rouge.

While Florida Boulevard is typically seen as a dividing line between North and South Baton Rouge, the goal of the master plan is unity.

"The real idea behind this master plan is to connect and unite those two areas so that this becomes a center for economic activity," said Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor Broome.

The master plan will be developed over an 18-month span beginning in April, and it will take more than a decade to implement. According to Siemers, the master plan will cost around $900,000.